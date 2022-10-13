Academic Minute
Applying Logic to the Gun Control Debate

We’re still in a heated debate about gun control in the U.S. In today’s Academic Minute, York College of Pennsylvania’s PJ Verrecchia applies logic to the problem. Verrecchia is a professor of criminology and criminal justice at York. A transcript of today’s podcast can be found here.

