Academic Minute
Predicting Snowfall

How snow will respond to climate change is a pressing issue for some regions. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Oneonta's Justin Hartnett explores how to predict the future. Hartnett is an assistant professor of geography and environmental sustainability at Oneonta, part of the State University of New York System. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

