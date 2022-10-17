Academic Minute
How Stories Foster Flourishing

Everyone wants to make sense of their life and time on Earth. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week, Jack J. Bauer explores one way to try to do so. Bauer is professor of psychology and past Raymond A. Roesch Endowed Chair in the Social Sciences at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

