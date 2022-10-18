Academic Minute
Models to Combat Epidemics

Learning how to combat virus spread in the future will be key. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week, Subramanian Ramakrishnan looks at how to update our models. Ramakrishnan is an associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

