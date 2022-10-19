Academic Minute
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Artistic Legacy

Who influenced your heroes? In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week, Minnita Daniel-Cox looks into one such inspiration. Daniel-Cox is an associate professor of music at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 