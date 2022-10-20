Academic Minute
A New Dimension for Fingerprint Technology

Fingerprints have been used for identification for quite a while, but do they need an update? In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week, Partha Banerjee explains what that might look like. Banerjee is a professor of electro-optics and director of Dayton’s Holography and Metamaterials Laboratory. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 