Popular films can have a positive impact on certain groups, but the real history needs to be told as well. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week, Shannen Dee Williams explores this statement in one community. Williams is an associate professor of history and author of Subversive Habits: Black Catholic Nuns in the Long African American Freedom Struggle (Duke University Press, 2022). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.