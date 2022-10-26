The Pulse
Jeffrey Katzman of Core Learning Exchange

This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features Jeffrey Katzman, founder and CEO of Core Learning Exchange. In a conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Katzman discusses how Core-LX strives to help learners attain industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Find out more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.

