This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features Jeffrey Katzman, founder and CEO of Core Learning Exchange. In a conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Katzman discusses how Core-LX strives to help learners attain industry-recognized certifications and credentials. Find out more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Try listening at: https://www.rodspulsepodcast.com/2022/10/rpp-206-jeffrey-katzman-of-core...