Academic Minute
Taliban and Counterterrorism

Problems still exist for the U.S. and the world after a long conflict in Afghanistan. In today’s Academic Minute, George Washington University’s Andrew Mines delves into why. Mines is a research fellow in George Washington’s Program on Extremism. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 