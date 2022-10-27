Academic Minute
Does Sharing Their Trauma Help Students of Color?

Sharing traumatic stories can increase awareness and charitable giving, but does it always help those afflicted? In today’s Academic Minute, Portland State University’s Óscar Fernández finds out. Fernández is a senior instructor in university studies at Portland State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

