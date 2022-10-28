Academic Minute
Attending to Crisis Fatigue

How much bad news can your brain handle at a time? In today’s Academic Minute, the University of North Dakota’s A. Rebecca Rozelle-Stone explores why the news cycle is so tiring. Rozelle-Stone is a professor of philosophy and director of the honors program at North Dakota. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 