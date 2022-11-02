Academic Minute
Digital Nomads

Being a nomad is possible in our digital world. In today’s Academic Minute, West Virginia University’s Rachael A. Woldoff explains how. Woldoff is professor of sociology at West Virginia and author of Digital Nomads: In Search of Freedom, Community, and Meaningful Work in the New Economy (Oxford University Press, 2021). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 