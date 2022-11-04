Academic Minute
Social Media Strategies to Educate Young Adults on Vaccines

How do we best educate young adults about vaccines? In today’s Academic Minute, Suellen Hopfer of the University of California, Irvine, discusses social media’s role. Hopfer is an assistant professor of health, society and behavior at UC Irvine’s program in public health. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

