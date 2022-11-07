Academic Minute
The Original Understandings of the Fourth Amendment

How well do you know your constitutional amendments? In today’s Academic Minute, Northern Kentucky University’s Michael Mannheimer looks into an interpretation of two in the U.S. Mannheimer is a professor of law at Northern Kentucky and author of The Fourth Amendment: Original Understandings and Modern Policing (University of Michigan Press, forthcoming 2023). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

