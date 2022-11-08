Academic Minute
Teaching ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Can we learn new things from old texts? In today’s Academic Minute, part of Northern Kentucky University Week, Jonathan Cullick says one classic example in the classroom is being taught in a new light. Cullick is a professor of English at Northern Kentucky. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

