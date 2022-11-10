Academic Minute
Building Inclusive Communities Through Peer Mentoring

Encouraging students with disabilities to feel included leads to a better society. In today’s Academic Minute, part of Northern Kentucky University Week, Melissa Jones determines how campuses can foster inclusion. Jones is a professor of special education at Northern Kentucky. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 