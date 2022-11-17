Academic Minute
Stutterers Don’t Stutter During Private Speech

Testing “private speech” for stutterers takes a novel approach. In today’s Academic Minute, part of New York University Week, Eric S. Jackson explains. Jackson is an assistant professor in the department of communicative sciences and disorders at NYU. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

