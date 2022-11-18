Academic Minute
Nursing Home Staffing Suffers in Disadvantaged Communities

Staffing is a critical factor for nursing homes. In today’s Academic Minute, part of New York University Week, Jasmine L. Travers focuses on how this issue plays out in disadvantaged communities. Travers is an assistant professor at NYU’s Rory Meyers College of Nursing. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

