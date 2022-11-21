Academic Minute
Tobacco and Cannabis Retailer Locations

Location matters, especially so for tobacco retailers. In today’s Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Joshua Rhee of the University of California, Irvine, discusses why location matters so much to certain communities. Rhee is a Ph.D. student in public health at UC Irvine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

