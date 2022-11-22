Academic Minute
Deception by Device

Does your device change how you interact with people online? In today’s Academic Minute, Rutgers University’s Terri R. Kurtzberg delves into this question. Kurtzberg is a professor of management and global business at Rutgers Business School. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

