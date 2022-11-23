Academic Minute
How to Spot Pseudoscience in an Age of Conspiracy Theories

Spotting pseudoscience can be key to staying correctly informed in today’s world. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Tübingen’s Joel Frohlich explains why. Frohlich is a postdoctoral research scientist at Tübingen. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 