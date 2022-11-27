Academic Minute
Psychological Ownership and Shopping

How can companies avoid shoppers wanting to keep their product secret? In today's Academic Minute, New York Institute of Technology's Colleen P. Kirk examines the territorial behavior shoppers have about their favorite products or places. Kirk is an assistant professor in the department of management and marketing at NYIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 