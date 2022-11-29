Academic Minute
Is Nonprofit Overhead a Need or Greed?

Nonprofit organizations can struggle with spending issues in myriad ways. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Kansas’ Hala Altamimi discusses one such instance. Altamimi is an assistant professor in the School of Public Affairs and Administration at Kansas. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 