Academic Minute
A Case for Wildfire Retreat

The risk of wildfires will force big decisions for residents in the near future. In today’s Academic Minute, Emily Schlickman of the University of California, Davis, explains why. Schlickman is an assistant professor of landscape architecture and environmental design at UC Davis. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

