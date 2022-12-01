Academic Minute
Mysterious Space Diamonds From an Ancient Dwarf Planet

Space has a lot to teach us. In today’s Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, RMIT University’s Alan Salek discusses the benefits of a certain type of meteorite. Salek is a Ph.D. candidate and researcher in material physics at RMIT. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 