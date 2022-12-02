Academic Minute
How DDT Exposure Contributes to Alzheimer’s Disease Risk

Your risk for Alzheimer’s goes beyond genetics. In today’s Academic Minute, Florida International University’s Jason Richardson discusses another area of concern. Richardson is a professor and associate dean for research at FIU’s Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

