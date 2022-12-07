Academic Minute
Financial Impact of Poor Corporate Climate Performance

Everything is at risk from the effects of climate change. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Texas at Austin’s Laura T. Starks looks into one financial area of concern. Starks is a professor of finance and distinguished university chair at UT’s McCombs School of Business. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

