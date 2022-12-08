Academic Minute
Communicating Rip Current Risk in English and Spanish

Staying safe in the ocean is all about communicating the right message to swimmers. In today’s Academic Minute, Hofstra University’s Jase Bernhardt explains how. Bernhardt is an associate professor in the department of geology, environment and sustainability at Hofstra. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

