Academic Minute
Making Blood Stem Cells on a Microchip

Stem cell research can be politically divisive. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of New South Wales’s Robert Nordon says a new way of making the cells may calm debate. Nordon is an associate professor in the graduate school of biomedical engineering at New South Wales, in Australia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

