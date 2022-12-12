Academic Minute
COVID-19’s Burden for People With Developmental Disability

The COVID-19 pandemic has not affected everyone equally. In today’s Academic Minute, Syracuse University’s Scott Landes focuses on one community. Landes is an associate professor of sociology at Syracuse. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

