Academic Minute
Super-Earths and the Search for Life Beyond Earth

We’re still waiting to see signs of life among the cosmos. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Arizona’s Chris Impey explores the skies for clues. Impey is a University Distinguished Professor of Astronomy at Arizona and author of the forthcoming Worlds Without End (MIT Press). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

