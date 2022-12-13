This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with William Ryan of Ryan Consulting. In a conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Ryan discusses how instructors can improve their use of flipped learning in the classroom. Find out more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.

