Models for Discovering Methods to Reduce Chronic Pain

Chronic pain takes over your life. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of New England Week, Ling Cao examines the fight for relief. Cao is a professor of immunology at UNE. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

 

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

