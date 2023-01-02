Academic Minute
Paul Laurence Dunbar’s Artist Legacy

Who is your favorite poet’s favorite poet? In today's Academic Minute, a Commissioner’s Choice Award segment as part of University of Dayton Week, Minnita Daniel-Cox looks into one such person. Daniel-Cox is an associate professor of voice and coordinator of the voice area at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

