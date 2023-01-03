Academic Minute
Checkout Charity Solicitations Can Give Customers Anxiety

Getting asked to donate to charity in the checkout line may not produce good feelings. In today’s Academic Minute, part of University of Dayton Week, Na Young Lee examines why. Lee is an assistant professor of marketing at Dayton. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

