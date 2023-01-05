Academic Minute
Racial Inequality, Age and COVID-19 Mortality

Certain groups bear more of the brunt from disaster and epidemics. In today’s Academic Minute, American University’s Lallen Johnson explains why. Johnson is an associate professor in the School of Public Affairs at American. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 