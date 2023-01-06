Academic Minute
A Better Battery for Electric Cars

Making batteries for electric vehicles can come with a human cost in poorer countries. In today’s Academic Minute, Huolin Xin of the University of California, Irvine, discusses one way to change this. Xin is a professor of physics and astronomy at UC Irvine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 