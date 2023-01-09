Academic Minute
Children’s Eyewitness Testimony

Can a child be a reliable eyewitness? In today’s Academic Minute, Clemson University’s Ben Cotterill examines this question. Cotterill is a lecturer at Clemson University and author of Are Children Reliable Witnesses? (Palgrave Macmillan). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 