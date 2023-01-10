Academic Minute
Cultural Survival Happens One Word at a Time

Saving languages from eradication is a tall task as time goes on. In today’s Academic Minute, Emerson College’s Mneesha Gellman delves into the process to keep the words alive. Gellman is an associate professor of political science at Emerson’s Marlboro Institute for Liberal Arts and Interdisciplinary Studies. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

