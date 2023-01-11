Academic Minute
How Surveillance Is Changing the Long-Haul Trucking Industry

The trucking industry is modernizing rapidly, but is it for the better? In today’s Academic Minute, Cornell University’s Karen Levy explains. Levy is an associate professor in the department of information science at Cornell and author of Data Driven: Truckers, Technology, and the New Workplace Surveillance (Princeton University Press). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 