Academic Minute
Alabama and Lethal Injection Issues

Capital punishment is far from foolproof. In today’s Academic Minute, Amherst College’s Austin Sarat explains the stakes for states. Sarat is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science and chair of political science at Amherst and author of Lethal Injection and the False Promise of Humane Execution (Stanford University Press, 2022). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

