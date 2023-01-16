Academic Minute
Restoring the Body’s Natural Tumor Suppressing Activity

Your body may have its own way to fight tumors; we just need to trigger it. In today's Academic Minute, the University of California, Irvine's Peter Kaiser explores a new therapy to do so. Kaiser is chair of the department of biological chemistry at UC Irvine's School of Medicine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

