Academic Minute
Politics and Parental COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy

Politics can drive vaccine hesitancy, even for nurses and children. In today’s Academic Minute, South Dakota State University’s Filip Viskupič examines why. Viskupič is an assistant professor of political science and a research associate at the SDSU Poll at South Dakota State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

