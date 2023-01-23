Digital Universities US will bring together higher education, industry and policy leaders working at the intersection of academic innovation and technology for three days of new ideas, opportunities and perspectives as we navigate the next phase of digital transformation. The event will present the latest challenges and opportunities of building agile, digital-first higher education along with cutting-edge start-ups and ideas that will reshape the future of learning as we know it. Join us for keynote talks, interactive panel discussions, live demonstrations, intimate discussions, practical workshops, unparalleled networking and much more.