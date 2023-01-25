Academic Minute
The Ethics of Brain-Computer Interfacing

Ethics can be an important part of emerging technology. In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Washington’s Nancy Jecker discusses one instance where it’s vital to be careful. Jecker is a professor in the department of bioethics and humanities at UW’s School of Medicine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

