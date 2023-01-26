Academic Minute
A Health-Monitoring ‘Wearable’ Without a Battery

Removing batteries from wearable tech can open it up to more people. In today’s Academic Minute, Rahim Esfandyar-Pour of the University of California, Irvine, explores how to do so. Esfandyar-Pour is an assistant professor of electrical engineering and computer science and biomedical engineering at UC Irvine. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

