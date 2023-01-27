This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Guillermo Elizondo of Territorium. In a conversation with Rodney B. Murray, host of The Pulse, Elizondo explains how the company’s digital competency records can benefit learners and employers. Find out more at Rod’s Pulse Podcast.

