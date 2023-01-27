Academic Minute
The Puertoricanization of U.S. Higher Ed

Should Spanish be a domestic language in higher education? In today’s Academic Minute, the University of Puerto Rico–Mayagüez’s Jeffrey Herlihy-Mera discusses this question. Herlihy-Mera is a professor of humanities at UPR–Mayagüez and author of Decolonizing American Spanish (University of Pittsburgh Press, 2022). A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 