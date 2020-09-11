Creating a Brand Story for the Times

A brand-new school year is upon us, and it promises to be unlike any that has come before. The global pandemic, economic crisis and the movement to end systemic racism have shifted human attitudes and behaviors and require institutions, inside and outside higher education, to take a fresh look at how their brand stories can create more meaningful connections during these uncertain times.

As you look to build awareness, bolster reputation and create interest and inquiry for next year’s class, take the time to assess how your brand is aligning to shifting individual and societal needs. This is especially important as colleges and universities reach out to Gen Z audiences. A recent study by Gen Z Planet reveals that the events of 2020 have created a “generation-defining moment” that is reinforcing Gen Z’s core values of family, faith (not religion) and community, while underscoring their desire to align with and support institutions that are making positive and lasting social change. In response, there are three priorities every institution should consider when assessing and crafting their brand stories.

Priority One: Put Purpose Forward

Purpose in consumer decision making was well documented before COVID-19 emerged. Purpose is what an organization stands for and how well it aligns with the consumers' beliefs and values. According to Accenture Strategy’s Global Pulse Study 2019, nearly three-quarters of consumers age 18 to 39 wanted organizations to take a stand on issues that were close to their hearts. This call for purpose will accelerate as the global pandemic calls for greater diversity, equity and inclusion, and the fallout from the global economic crisis reshapes consumer attitudes and behaviors. Today, more than ever, it is important for institutions to clearly articulate what they stand for, whom they stand with and how their values align with individual needs. Tuition price, academic quality and graduate success, while important in the decision-making process, are table stakes. Leading with purpose and helping people understand the difference your institution is making in the world is not just a way to help your institution stand out today -- it is a growing expectation your prospective students have as they decide which brands and institutions they choose in the future.

Priority Two: Think Lower on Maslow’s Hierarchy

Purpose is tied closely to Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. Not long ago, many successful brands addressed individuals’ needs for esteem, which include concepts such as status, respect, recognition and strength. Brand messages focused on personal achievement and reward. This was true for many colleges and universities that emphasized outcomes such as national rankings, job placement and starting salary as top priority for recruitment marketing. However, during these uncertain times, individual needs are falling to the more basic levels of safety for health, family and individuals and the desire for belonging that includes family, friendship and a sense of connection. Moving forward, compelling messages should be focused on how your institution is addressing needs for individual safety and well-being, how your institution is creating a sense of connection and community, and how your purpose and values are transparent and integrated in all you do.

Priority Three: Make Your Brand Human

Great brands are built on relational versus transactional constructs. They are built on emotion and are living and breathing entities that evolve and adapt with the needs of the people they serve. In fact, discoveries in neuroscience find nearly 90 percent of all decision making is based on emotion. Your institution’s brand cannot be simply reduced to data-driven charts, graphs or algorithms in the quest for effectiveness and return on investment. Look to human insight, shared values and sense of purpose as ways to connect emotionally. Seek to know and better understand your audiences. Rather than thinking about how to make your audience “do something” (transactional), start with how you can make them “feel something” (relational) by tapping into emotion. This approach will help build relationships, create trust and inspire people to become part of something bigger, more meaningful and lasting.

Patrick Weas is a brand strategist and marketing consultant who has guided dozens of higher education clients through strategic brand definition and development initiatives. He is principal at W Brand Partners.