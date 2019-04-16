-
Call to Action: Marketing and Communications in Higher Education
A space to discuss the ways in which we market and communicate about higher education and the collegiate experience.
Title
How Does It Feel? Getting Your Brand Beyond Facts and Figures
Finding the right students for your institution demands marketing that conveys both facts and feelings.
By
It’s that time of year in higher education — especially for tuition dependent institutions — when marketers are extra busy trying persuade admitted students to take that final step to deposit and enroll. Students endure a deluge of specific information, from financial aid package explanations and scholarship possibilities to lengthy lists of majors, minors, courses, clubs and accolades as institutions make the case for why their offer is the best choice.
These details, facts and figures are absolutely defensible and completely logical. But (spoiler alert!) people don’t always make decisions rooted in logic and reason. In fact, decisions are made using a complex mix of facts and feelings that don’t always make sense together. That’s what makes branding so important, not just in the final push, but all the time. While facts matter, and it’s important to convey them appropriately, but as Daryl Weber writes in Brand Seduction, “The point is to capture and communicate the associations and feelings connected to your brand, not to check boxes.”
Define What Drives You
In order to help your audiences feel your brand, you first need to identify what associations matter most for your institution and what comes through loud and clear through the people, the place, and the work. For many institutions, this exists as part of a larger brand framework, embedded within brand drivers, value propositions, personality traits, or voice and tone.
How it’s labeled is much less important than how these ideas manifest in marketing, but developing a specific set of associations and feelings can bring clarity and focus to your marketing efforts. Most institutions must compete on emotional connections. Only a handful of institutions (despite the frequent selective classifications) can succeed based on being the biggest, most, best, only, oldest, highest-ranked, etc. Most marketers must find ways to elicit consistent and real emotional connections rather than hope that enough facts will make the case alone.
The first step is drawing out what those associations are, and then finding ways to “capture and communicate” them.
Hear What You Say About Yourself
Keeping content and marketing on brand can be a challenge, even for marketers. It’s even more difficult as you try to imbue the right feelings and the right associations with your brand.
A story about collaborative research, for example, might be perfectly on brand in many ways — great opportunities, serious scholarship, customized education. But does it engender the desired feelings most important to your brand? Do audiences feel a sense of empowerment, compassion, belonging or other emotions? It’s tempting to believe that audiences will get to these feelings simply because the story is on brand.
Take a deeper dive into your marketing efforts. See how often you are clearly communicating the emotional level of your brand, identify gaps, and make adjustments. As it turns out, what you say about your institution can and does influence what others think and feel.
Listen to What Other Say About You
The ultimate test of how well your marketing works is how your audiences respond. Even a well-executed comprehensive marketing plan does not guarantee audiences will feel what you hope they feel. So listen. Look at how your intent is or isn’t reflected in conversations. Is your collaborative research story shared mostly by parents and alumni? What does that tell you about emotional resonance that story created? On visit days, do admitted students talk about specific faculty or students as though they’ve already met, and refer to how they got to know them through a video series, social media posts, a web feature or profile in your print materials? Comparing these outcomes with your intent can be very revealing, quickly identifying any patterns of disconnect between intent and outcome, and giving you the insight you need to adjust.
Marketing and branding are about considering the whole picture. Understanding how your marketing efforts and audience’s perceptions intersect is absolutely foundational to successful marketing. But so is keeping perspective, recognizing the countless variables that can influence emotions, and embracing strategies that account for it all will make your marketing feel fantastic. That’s a fact.
Tim Jones in the Chief Communications and Integrated Marketing Officer at Beloit College in Wisconsin.
Read more by
Inside Higher Ed Careers
Browse Faculty Jobs
Browse Administrative Jobs
Browse Executive Administration Jobs
Topics
College Pages
Popular Right Now
Herb Childress discusses his new book, 'The Adjunct Underclass'
Federal granting agencies and lawmakers step up scrutiny of foreign research collaborations
Report recommends Congress cap borrowing by parents of college students
Archaeology group faces backlash over how it handled known harasser's attendance at meeting
Study finds women dropping out of premed science courses at higher rates than men
Study argues that law schools limit black enrollment through the LSAT
Ohio colleges learn personal messages and information boost summer enrollments
Opinions on Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Blog U
Sign Up / Sign In
With your existing account from...{* loginWidget *}
With a traditional account...{* #signInForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *} {* currentPassword *}
SEND ME THE NEWS
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Existing account found
We have found an existing account for the email address.
Please sign in to update your newsletter preferences.
Newsletter opt-out
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Edit your newsletter preferences
Account Info
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Sign In
Welcome back, {* welcomeName *}!{* loginWidget *}
Sign In
Welcome Back
Account Deactivated
Your account has been deactivated.
Account Reactivation Failed
Sorry, we could not verify that email address.
Account Activated
Your account has been reactivated.
Email Verification Required
You must verify your email address before signing in. Check your email for your verification email, or enter your email address in the form below to resend the email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe?{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Subscribe for free
Please provide the information requested below to create an account and subscribe? Sign In.{* #registrationForm *} {* emailAddress *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* newPassword *} {* newPasswordConfirm *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>{* agreeToTerms *}
Activate Account
Thank You for Registering
We have sent a confirmation email to {* emailAddressData *}. Please check your email and click on the link to verify your email address.
Create New Password
We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Create New Password
This email address was registered with a social account. We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password, which can be used in addition to your linked social providers.
{| current_emailAddress |}
{| foundExistingAccountText |} {| current_emailAddress |}.
{| existing_displayName |} - {| existing_provider |} : {| existing_siteName |} {| existing_createdDate |}
{| existing_provider_emailAddress |}
Sign In to Complete Account Merge
Resend Verification Email
Sorry, we could not verify that email address. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Verification Email Sent
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
Email Verified
Success
Thank you for verifiying your email address.
Set Password
Password Changed
Your password has been successfully updated.
Create New Password
We didn't recognize that password reset code. Enter your email below, and we'll send you another email.{* #resetPasswordForm *} {* signInEmailAddress *}
Create New Password
We've sent you an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
Edit Your Account
Profile Photo
Linked Accounts
Link Your Accounts
This allows you to sign in to your account using that provider in the future.
Password
Deactivate Account
Account Info{* #editProfileForm *} {* firstName *} {* lastName *} {* displayName *} {* emailAddress *} {* resendLink *} {* middleName *} {* gender *} {* birthdate *} {* phone *} {* mobile *} {* addressStreetAddress1 *} {* addressStreetAddress2 *} {* addressCity *} {* addressPostalCode *} {* jobTitle *} {* institution *} {* addressState *} {* addressCountry *}
Newsletters{* optInDailyNewsUpdate *}
News, opinion and jobs in higher education - delivered each weekday. View a sample >>{* optInWeeklyNewsUpdate *}
Your need-to-know digest of the week's news - delievered Friday morning.
Specialized Newsletters{* optInAdmissionsUpdate *}
A weekly look at the latest news, opinion and careers related to admissions and enrollment, sent each Monday. View a sample >>{* optInDiversityMatters *}
Weekly update with news, essays and career advice about diversity in higher ed, sent each Tuesday. View a sample >>{* optInInsideDigitalLearning *}
Weekly, in-depth coverage of technology and the learning experience, sent each Wednesday. View a sample >>{* optInCareersUpdate *}
Expert insights and tips to help you excel in and out of academe, sent monthly. View a sample >>
Change Password
Deactivate Your Account
Are you sure you want to deactivate your account? You will no longer have access to your profile.{* deactivateAccountForm *}
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!